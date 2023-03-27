Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.99 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.41 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

