Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $155.60

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MAKSY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.37.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

