Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

