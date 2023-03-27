Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $18.58

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. NIO has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

