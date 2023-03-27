Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

