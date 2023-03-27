Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $9.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

About Sandstorm Gold

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

