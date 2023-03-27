TD Securities Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a sector outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

DOOO stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth about $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BRP by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,816,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 512.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

