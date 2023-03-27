EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15.
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
