Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Trading Down 8.5 %

Ashford stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

