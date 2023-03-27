Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $280.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.94.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $241.94 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $390.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.