Evercore ISI Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $10.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $149.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

