Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $300.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2 %

DPZ opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average is $341.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

