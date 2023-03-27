Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $221.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,596,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.74.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

