BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) & Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 23.08% 11.99% 0.99% BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.62% 0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $2.21 billion 1.96 $509.68 million $8.00 8.86 BayFirst Financial $57.84 million 1.10 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -157.90

This table compares Wintrust Financial and BayFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 7 1 3.00 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $105.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.38%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wintrust Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats BayFirst Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment is involved in wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

