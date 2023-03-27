Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.