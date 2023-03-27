Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTS opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.