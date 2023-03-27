Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 718 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 718 ($8.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on DRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton purchased 6,244 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($48,844.75). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 583.50 ($7.17) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,895.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 621.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,500.00%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

