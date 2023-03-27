Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) versus Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.50% 19.82% 7.85% Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 3 5 0 2.63 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brenntag and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Brenntag currently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 578.55%. Given Brenntag’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Green Organic Dutchman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $17.02 billion N/A $530.38 million $1.16 12.58 Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.89 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.70

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brenntag beats Green Organic Dutchman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

