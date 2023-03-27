Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Bally’s stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.82 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

