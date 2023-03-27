Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $199.86

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

