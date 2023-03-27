Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

