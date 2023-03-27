Analyzing Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phibro Animal Health and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.75%. Given Terns Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Terns Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $942.30 million 0.63 $49.17 million $0.90 16.31 Terns Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 335.48 -$50.16 million ($2.10) -4.25

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 3.73% 18.90% 5.33% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.32% -35.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment consists of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for NASH and metabolic diseases, such as obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

