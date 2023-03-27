Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $94.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ameren by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

