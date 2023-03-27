Financial Survey: Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) versus LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avantax and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.05%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avantax and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantax and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.81 $420.25 million $8.71 2.89 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.30 $118.85 million $0.65 3.65

Avantax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LexinFintech. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats LexinFintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

