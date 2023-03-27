Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) & Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Financial Review

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -36.63% -31.46% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.5% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $1.50 million 123.12 -$54.17 million ($0.77) -3.40 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ovid Therapeutics. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.