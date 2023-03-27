Contrasting ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 8.89% 8.04% 0.93%

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $3.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ageas SA/NV pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.61 $26.67 million $4.11 7.73 ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.49 $999.72 million $6.04 6.95

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Princeton Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Princeton Bancorp and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 ageas SA/NV 2 3 4 0 2.22

Princeton Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. ageas SA/NV has a consensus price target of $41.84, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given ageas SA/NV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than Princeton Bancorp.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Princeton Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance. The United Kingdom segment provides non-life insurance solutions and related life protection businesses, with personal and commercial line markets. The Continental Europe segment consists of European insurance activities excluding Belgium and the United Kingdom. The Asia segment is organized in the form of joint ventures with local partners and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. The General Account segment comprises activities not related to the core Insurance business, such as group finance and other holding activities. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

