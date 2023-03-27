Analysts Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $32.27

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,795,742.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,024,420. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of UPST opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Upstart has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.57.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
