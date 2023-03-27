Reviewing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.24%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

46.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.69% 19.55% 16.16% Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 11.55 $119.41 million $0.77 60.18 Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.63 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.33

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Valens Semiconductor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

