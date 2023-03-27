New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

