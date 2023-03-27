Financial Review: Forge Global (FRGE) & Its Rivals

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 113.19%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million -$111.86 million -1.12 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.31

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.