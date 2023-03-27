NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $193,126.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $403,951.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,616 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NuScale Power by 86.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

