Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

CAS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades stock opened at C$10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$13.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.02.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

