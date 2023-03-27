Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MYBUF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

