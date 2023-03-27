EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE EPR opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $56.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

