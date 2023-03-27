Analysts Set Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Target Price at $328.67

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after buying an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,679,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $307.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $213.27 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.19. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

