Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Saipem Price Performance
Shares of Saipem stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.
