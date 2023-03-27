Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.80.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.