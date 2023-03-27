Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

