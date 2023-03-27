Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

