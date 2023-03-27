Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $42.50

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

