Analyzing JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and JOANN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 JOANN 2 4 0 0 1.67

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. JOANN has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 114.03%. Given JOANN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOANN is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A JOANN -9.05% -57.39% -1.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and JOANN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.06 billion 1.39 -$613.33 million N/A N/A JOANN $2.22 billion 0.03 $56.70 million ($4.92) -0.37

JOANN has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOANN has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOANN beats SIGNA Sports United on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. The company's products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other category consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. JOANN Inc. offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. As of March 21, 2022, it operated 848 retail stores in 49 states. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio.

