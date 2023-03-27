Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Analysis

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -24.00 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -13.30

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64% Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vizsla Silver and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 111.81%. Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 323.01%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

