CI&T (CINT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s rivals have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1435 2553 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.47%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 31.49%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.11 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 20.90

CI&T’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Summary

CI&T rivals beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

