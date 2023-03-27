Analyzing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $158.17 million 2.89 $17.05 million $0.44 24.98 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zynex and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.17%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 10.78% 24.67% 14.10% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Fc Global Realty on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

