Reviewing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 3 8 0 2.58 Applied Optoelectronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $52.70, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 97.79%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 24.56% 36.19% 22.08% Applied Optoelectronics -29.80% -17.62% -8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $16.13 billion 2.77 $3.96 billion $4.19 11.74 Applied Optoelectronics $222.82 million 0.31 -$66.40 million ($2.37) -1.02

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment is composed of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment includes low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment deals with general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

