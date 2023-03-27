Head to Head Analysis: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 33.05% 11.52% 1.10% SouthState 29.01% 10.56% 1.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

48.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SouthState shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.42%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than SouthState.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and SouthState’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.59 $46.59 million $2.92 7.80 SouthState $1.71 billion 3.24 $496.05 million $6.59 11.07

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and SouthState has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SouthState beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

