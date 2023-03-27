Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

ONCT stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

About Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

