WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$8.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

