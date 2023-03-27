European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$4.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark set a C$4.15 target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.