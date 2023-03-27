Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $17.27

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 227,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 74,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.