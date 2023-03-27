HC Wainwright Cuts Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target to $1.50

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMBGet Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.