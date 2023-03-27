HC Wainwright Cuts Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target to $1.50

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.42.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
